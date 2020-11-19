After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Nov 19, 2020 : IGSB, IEF, PLYA, TWTR, AEO, VTRS, ATUS, CARR, VIAC, VIPS, CCL, TILE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.06 to 11,970.37. The total After hours volume is currently 118,961,273 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is +0.0007 at $55.04, with 8,880,637 shares traded. This represents a 16.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is unchanged at $120.29, with 6,319,983 shares traded. This represents a 9.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is -0.01 at $4.45, with 3,391,100 shares traded. PLYA's current last sale is 68.46% of the target price of $6.5.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is unchanged at $43.62, with 3,215,268 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. TWTR's current last sale is 99.14% of the target price of $44.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is -0.06 at $17.00, with 2,414,619 shares traded.AEO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/24/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.33 per share, which represents a 48 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.03 at $18.14, with 2,313,575 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.29. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is +0.175 at $32.03, with 2,238,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATUS is in the "buy range".

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is -0.03 at $39.10, with 2,193,237 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CARR is in the "buy range".

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $33.43, with 2,160,962 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 101.3% of the target price of $33.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $23.32, with 2,138,794 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.01 at $18.18, with 2,099,820 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 121.2% of the target price of $15.

Interface, Inc. (TILE) is unchanged at $8.27, with 1,695,234 shares traded. TILE's current last sale is 91.89% of the target price of $9.

