After Hours Most Active for Nov 18, 2022 : BBD, ITUB, PBR, VALE, ABEV, VCSH, BEKE, MSFT, AAPL, FTAI, ICLN, QQQ

November 18, 2022 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.73 to 11,672.29. The total After hours volume is currently 136,332,480 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is unchanged at $2.90, with 12,674,335 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.01 at $4.93, with 9,730,752 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.09 at $11.44, with 7,616,013 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 81.71% of the target price of $14.

VALE S.A. (VALE) is unchanged at $15.07, with 7,043,531 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 94.19% of the target price of $16.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.005 at $2.87, with 5,634,086 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 95.67% of the target price of $3.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is unchanged at $75.01, with 5,035,500 shares traded. This represents a 2.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $14.81, with 4,500,715 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.035 at $241.26, with 3,867,283 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.21 at $151.08, with 3,706,305 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) is unchanged at $16.93, with 3,250,164 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.46. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FTAI is 12.567487; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) is -0.1 at $20.39, with 3,203,287 shares traded. This represents a 24.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.01 at $284.83, with 3,058,956 shares traded. This represents a 12.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

