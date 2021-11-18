After Hours Most Active for Nov 18, 2021 : X, VRT, VICI, SKT, ABEV, TAL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .16 to 16,483.14. The total After hours volume is currently 21,874,566 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



United States Steel Corporation (X) is unchanged at $24.29, with 4,105,299 shares traded. X's current last sale is 85.23% of the target price of $28.5.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is unchanged at $26.59, with 3,079,983 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $29.25, with 2,963,533 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) is -0.1 at $21.41, with 2,912,709 shares traded. SKT's current last sale is 107.05% of the target price of $20.



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.11, with 2,097,113 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 88.86% of the target price of $3.5.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $4.36, with 1,930,768 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 63.19% of the target price of $6.9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.