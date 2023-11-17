After Hours Most Active for Nov 17, 2023 : MMM, QQQ, MATV, AAPL, NU, VCSH, MSFT, STRO, AMZN, KEY, VZ, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -17.07 to 15,820.92. The total After hours volume is currently 90,330,083 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



3M Company (MMM) is unchanged at $95.34, with 4,398,341 shares traded. MMM's current last sale is 90.37% of the target price of $105.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.27 at $385.77, with 3,562,042 shares traded. This represents a 48.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) is unchanged at $13.71, with 3,402,922 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MATV is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $189.78, with 3,138,577 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is unchanged at $8.07, with 2,492,283 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is unchanged at $75.77, with 2,294,246 shares traded. This represents a 1.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -1.59 at $368.26, with 2,231,678 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.75. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) is unchanged at $2.69, with 1,857,662 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STRO is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.09 at $145.09, with 1,804,116 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



KeyCorp (KEY) is -0.02 at $12.30, with 1,493,925 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.26. KEY's current last sale is 94.62% of the target price of $13.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.04 at $36.27, with 1,489,000 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. VZ's current last sale is 88.46% of the target price of $41.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0003 at $29.98, with 1,214,143 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. BAC's current last sale is 88.18% of the target price of $34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.