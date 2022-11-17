After Hours Most Active for Nov 17, 2022 : AAPL, BEKE, CSCO, PYPL, LSCC, INTC, QQQ, PGRE, GPS, CRBG, JPM, FCPT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 28.83 to 11,705.69. The total After hours volume is currently 84,702,818 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.25 at $150.97, with 7,427,124 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.11 at $15.65, with 2,947,329 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.09 at $46.50, with 2,722,237 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 89.42% of the target price of $52.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.3399 at $85.98, with 2,697,649 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is +0.01 at $66.56, with 2,570,777 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LSCC is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.07 at $29.96, with 2,293,272 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. INTC's current last sale is 99.87% of the target price of $30.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.35 at $285.16, with 1,845,318 shares traded. This represents a 12.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) is unchanged at $6.23, with 1,520,635 shares traded. PGRE's current last sale is 77.88% of the target price of $8.



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is +1.19 at $13.90, with 1,297,347 shares traded. GPS's current last sale is 139% of the target price of $10.



Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is -0.02 at $21.83, with 1,167,627 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRBG is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +0.05 at $132.59, with 1,164,919 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JPM is in the "buy range".



Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) is -0.24 at $26.50, with 1,149,874 shares traded. FCPT's current last sale is 96.36% of the target price of $27.5.

