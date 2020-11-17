After Hours Most Active for Nov 17, 2020 : NIO, T, RTX, SNAP, MRO, VIPS, LI, CMCSA, AAPL, DBX, CG, MXIM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.14 to 11,889.57. The total After hours volume is currently 88,754,276 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.49 at $46.10, with 27,813,274 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 153.67% of the target price of $30.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $28.99, with 3,315,400 shares traded. T's current last sale is 85.26% of the target price of $34.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is -0.07 at $68.80, with 2,665,303 shares traded.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.27 at $39.00, with 2,581,014 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.07. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.05 at $5.45, with 2,557,656 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.2. MRO's current last sale is 90.83% of the target price of $6.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +0.01 at $23.75, with 2,529,948 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.6 at $35.65, with 2,492,302 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 137.12% of the target price of $26.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $49.78, with 2,278,820 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.19 at $119.20, with 1,817,153 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is +0.1 at $18.65, with 1,712,684 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DBX is in the "buy range".



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $28.63, with 1,403,734 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.41. CG's current last sale is 89.47% of the target price of $32.



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) is unchanged at $80.76, with 1,392,783 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.67. MXIM's current last sale is 109.14% of the target price of $74.

