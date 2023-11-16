After Hours Most Active for Nov 16, 2023 : ET, ENB, SLM, INTC, LLYVK, ACHR, TV, GPS, CNHI, MRVL, TLT, FOLD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.9 to 15,823.27. The total After hours volume is currently 73,591,440 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.02 at $13.20, with 4,244,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is +0.02 at $32.92, with 4,010,501 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 82.08% of the target price of $40.105.



SLM Corporation (SLM) is unchanged at $14.40, with 3,138,840 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLM is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $43.30, with 2,923,655 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Liberty Media Corporation (LLYVK) is unchanged at $36.19, with 2,890,410 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LLYVK is in the "strong buy range".



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.04 at $6.30, with 2,810,813 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



Grupo Televisa S.A.B (TV) is unchanged at $2.40, with 2,515,340 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TV is in the "buy range".



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is +1.4 at $15.07, with 1,845,948 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.2. GPS's current last sale is 131.04% of the target price of $11.5.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is unchanged at $10.02, with 1,844,908 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 66.56% of the target price of $15.055.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is unchanged at $54.66, with 1,540,310 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.1 at $89.72, with 1,420,826 shares traded. This represents a 8.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $10.60, with 1,351,246 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 10.728001; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

