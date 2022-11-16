After Hours Most Active for Nov 16, 2022 : VTRS, UBER, DBX, PYPL, QQQ, MDT, CSCO, AAPL, CCL, PBF, C, BNED

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 31.22 to 11,730.31. The total After hours volume is currently 126,264,973 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $11.08, with 4,124,960 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 85.23% of the target price of $13.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.21 at $30.25, with 4,091,421 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is unchanged at $22.43, with 3,961,804 shares traded. DBX's current last sale is 80.11% of the target price of $28.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.1733 at $87.21, with 3,382,557 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.31 at $286.75, with 2,859,509 shares traded. This represents a 12.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Medtronic plc (MDT) is unchanged at $81.78, with 2,614,300 shares traded.MDT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/22/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.28 per share, which represents a 132 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +2.14 at $46.53, with 2,581,681 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.59 at $149.38, with 2,355,782 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.01 at $9.64, with 1,682,058 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 104.22% of the target price of $9.25.



PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is unchanged at $46.77, with 1,490,440 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.19. PBF's current last sale is 103.93% of the target price of $45.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.07 at $48.44, with 1,427,327 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.47. C's current last sale is 84.98% of the target price of $57.



Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (BNED) is unchanged at $2.81, with 1,350,137 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.