After Hours Most Active for Nov 16, 2020 : V, MRO, COTY, ZNGA, BKD, SABR, KDP, MSFT, EGHT, KO, INTC, FB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.7 to 11,980.19. The total After hours volume is currently 30,304,048 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Visa Inc. (V) is +0.25 at $212.70, with 2,020,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $5.48, with 2,006,090 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.2. MRO's current last sale is 91.33% of the target price of $6.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $5.32, with 1,464,775 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.11. COTY's current last sale is 106.4% of the target price of $5.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.0099 at $7.96, with 1,219,813 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is unchanged at $3.99, with 1,179,784 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BKD is in the "strong buy range".



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is +0.055 at $9.83, with 982,894 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 109.22% of the target price of $9.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $29.45, with 930,751 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.1 at $217.23, with 809,710 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



8x8 Inc (EGHT) is +0.0075 at $18.82, with 757,708 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.26. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EGHT is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $53.85, with 741,165 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.095 at $46.19, with 677,091 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 82.48% of the target price of $56.



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is +0.65 at $279.45, with 648,872 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".

