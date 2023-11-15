After Hours Most Active for Nov 15, 2023 : NEM, CSCO, BK, FIS, V, PFE, AAPL, VZ, QQQ, VONG, SQQQ, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -52.05 to 15,765.13. The total After hours volume is currently 106,907,186 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is -0.02 at $36.35, with 5,215,811 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -5.2199 at $48.06, with 4,827,029 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is unchanged at $46.57, with 4,089,626 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. BK's current last sale is 89.56% of the target price of $52.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is unchanged at $54.46, with 4,043,814 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FIS is in the "buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $248.11, with 3,932,014 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $30.19, with 3,619,792 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. PFE's current last sale is 79.45% of the target price of $38.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $188.11, with 3,063,793 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $36.00, with 2,806,076 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. VZ's current last sale is 87.8% of the target price of $41.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.08 at $384.54, with 2,733,069 shares traded. This represents a 48.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is -0.0314 at $73.85, with 2,036,529 shares traded. This represents a 37.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.13 at $16.43, with 1,950,041 shares traded. This represents a 1.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.26 at $142.94, with 1,915,770 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

