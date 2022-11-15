After Hours Most Active for Nov 15, 2022 : CCL, SHY, BAC, INTC, ATUS, AAPL, EMB, EGHT, LUMN, EW, WFC, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.92 to 11,862.23. The total After hours volume is currently 99,214,205 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -1.42 at $9.74, with 11,590,358 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 105.3% of the target price of $9.25.



iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is +0.05 at $81.30, with 7,169,432 shares traded. This represents a .92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.05 at $37.65, with 5,431,823 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $30.71, with 5,084,226 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. INTC's current last sale is 102.37% of the target price of $30.



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $4.85, with 4,982,986 shares traded. ATUS's current last sale is 48.5% of the target price of $10.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.09 at $149.95, with 4,099,809 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is -0.1152 at $84.23, with 3,867,393 shares traded. This represents a 10.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



8x8 Inc (EGHT) is unchanged at $4.45, with 3,169,091 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. EGHT's current last sale is 74.17% of the target price of $6.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.01 at $6.09, with 2,972,526 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 87% of the target price of $7.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is unchanged at $75.96, with 2,395,259 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EW is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.16 at $46.55, with 2,368,679 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.1201 at $98.82, with 2,312,505 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

