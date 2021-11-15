After Hours Most Active for Nov 15, 2021 : TEF, LCID, ONL, AAPL, VTRS, TD, HAIN, WFC, QRTEA, FLEX, RMO, PBF

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.4 to 16,191.52. The total After hours volume is currently 90,222,876 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Telefonica SA (TEF) is +0.03 at $4.50, with 7,207,670 shares traded. TEF's current last sale is 75% of the target price of $6.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +1.87 at $46.75, with 5,793,360 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) is unchanged at $21.30, with 5,140,549 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.01 at $149.99, with 4,137,375 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.04 at $13.94, with 2,841,608 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 73.37% of the target price of $19.



Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) is -0.01 at $74.59, with 2,004,127 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) is unchanged at $42.05, with 1,914,495 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for HAIN is 17.773064; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.01 at $51.09, with 1,853,590 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. WFC's current last sale is 94.18% of the target price of $54.25.



Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) is unchanged at $8.87, with 1,832,388 shares traded. QRTEA's current last sale is 66.94% of the target price of $13.25.



Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is unchanged at $18.96, with 1,630,043 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FLEX is in the "buy range".



Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) is +0.77 at $5.20, with 1,417,876 shares traded. RMO's current last sale is 130% of the target price of $4.



PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is unchanged at $15.41, with 1,327,526 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. PBF's current last sale is 110.07% of the target price of $14.

