After Hours Most Active for Nov 14, 2023 : NEM, V, EDAP, NU, RBLX, QQQ, INTC, AAPL, GM, CCL, IQ, MTCH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.67 to 15,822.14. The total After hours volume is currently 90,416,425 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.05 at $36.14, with 5,205,227 shares traded.



Visa Inc. (V) is +0.04 at $246.98, with 3,509,369 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.35.



EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) is unchanged at $4.15, with 3,132,663 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.23 at $8.60, with 3,088,784 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +0.03 at $39.27, with 2,844,229 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.4908 at $385.82, with 2,535,418 shares traded. This represents a 48.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $39.39, with 2,480,738 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $187.41, with 2,477,364 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59.



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $28.20, with 2,345,270 shares traded.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.01 at $13.90, with 2,280,214 shares traded.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $4.98, with 2,158,884 shares traded.IQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/21/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a -6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is -0.04 at $30.73, with 1,662,951 shares traded.

