After Hours Most Active for Nov 14, 2022 : AMZN, META, AAPL, QQQ, NIO, DIS, BEKE, ADCT, INTC, ATRA, NU, SU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.06 to 11,715. The total After hours volume is currently 115,689,022 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $98.49, with 6,737,221 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +0.0534 at $114.27, with 5,153,177 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.19 at $148.47, with 4,819,416 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.33 at $285.77, with 4,326,611 shares traded. This represents a 12.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $11.21, with 3,326,326 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 41.67% of the target price of $26.9.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is unchanged at $94.28, with 3,318,342 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.04 at $13.96, with 3,120,143 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is unchanged at $4.16, with 2,864,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADCT is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.09 at $30.44, with 2,655,936 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 101.47% of the target price of $30.



Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) is unchanged at $5.18, with 2,320,742 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ATRA is 9.656569; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.49 at $4.84, with 2,258,993 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is unchanged at $36.20, with 2,194,141 shares traded. SU's current last sale is 88.63% of the target price of $40.845.

