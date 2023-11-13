After Hours Most Active for Nov 13, 2023 : ATUS, NEM, PLTR, KO, DFS, MTCH, PFE, VGSH, INTC, JD, MNKD, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.38 to 15,487.17. The total After hours volume is currently 81,715,108 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $2.04, with 9,467,985 shares traded. ATUS's current last sale is 68% of the target price of $3.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.1031 at $34.30, with 7,476,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.02 at $19.69, with 6,632,056 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 123.06% of the target price of $16.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.06 at $56.87, with 3,024,086 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Discover Financial Services (DFS) is unchanged at $83.81, with 2,976,188 shares traded. DFS's current last sale is 80.59% of the target price of $104.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is +0.04 at $29.16, with 2,836,966 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTCH is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.02 at $28.96, with 2,773,606 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) is -0.01 at $57.58, with 2,315,119 shares traded.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $38.22, with 2,244,423 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 100.58% of the target price of $38.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -0.02 at $25.73, with 1,617,128 shares traded.JD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/15/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 73 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is unchanged at $3.54, with 1,513,189 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNKD is 21.939048; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.01 at $184.81, with 1,482,123 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

