After Hours Most Active for Nov 13, 2020 : APHA, CVE, FCX, UBER, AAPL, CRON, KBWB, XOM, ENB, BMY, TLRY, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.25 to 11,939.1. The total After hours volume is currently 70,109,950 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Aphria Inc. (APHA) is unchanged at $5.66, with 6,963,834 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APHA is in the "buy range".



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $4.28, with 3,413,917 shares traded. CVE's current last sale is 76.57% of the target price of $5.59.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.0296 at $20.11, with 2,748,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.06 at $47.55, with 2,178,596 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.02 at $119.28, with 2,074,875 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is -0.04 at $7.05, with 1,913,831 shares traded. CRON's current last sale is 111.64% of the target price of $6.315.



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.0458 at $45.16, with 1,834,338 shares traded. This represents a 59.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.0037 at $36.08, with 1,814,669 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 75.16% of the target price of $48.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is -0.01 at $28.42, with 1,706,747 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENB is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.09 at $63.71, with 1,643,437 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.03 at $7.68, with 1,504,978 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.15. TLRY's current last sale is 99.1% of the target price of $7.75.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.38 at $291.31, with 1,200,420 shares traded. This represents a 76.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

