After Hours Most Active for Nov 12, 2021 : PLTR, F, AAPL, INTC, JNJ, NUAN, DOCS, VZ, KBWB, UBER, MRAM, FB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.56 to 16,199.33. The total After hours volume is currently 75,903,010 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.0399 at $22.87, with 7,179,154 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 99.43% of the target price of $23.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $19.49, with 3,499,306 shares traded. F's current last sale is 114.65% of the target price of $17.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.07 at $150.06, with 3,205,355 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.04 at $50.35, with 2,957,568 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 91.55% of the target price of $55.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +0.14 at $165.15, with 2,493,076 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JNJ is in the "buy range".



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is unchanged at $54.87, with 2,258,185 shares traded.NUAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/18/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is +0.07 at $73.55, with 2,236,236 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DOCS is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $52.34, with 2,018,566 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.28. VZ's current last sale is 87.97% of the target price of $59.5.



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is -0.267 at $71.90, with 2,000,000 shares traded. This represents a 64.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.07 at $45.05, with 1,794,733 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) is -0.18 at $10.56, with 1,277,783 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is -0.34 at $340.55, with 1,272,462 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".

