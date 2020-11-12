After Hours Most Active for Nov 12, 2020 : MTG, GEO, KGC, HALO, MD, PLTR, SWN, CSCO, TLT, INTC, QQQ, NUAN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 39.23 to 11,866.37. The total After hours volume is currently 82,044,288 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is +0.1696 at $11.18, with 13,919,418 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTG is in the "buy range".



Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) is unchanged at $8.50, with 7,882,926 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GEO is in the "strong buy range".



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.02 at $7.92, with 6,206,122 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) is -0.3242 at $38.41, with 6,077,314 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HALO is in the "buy range".



Mednax, Inc (MD) is -0.6421 at $17.84, with 5,311,820 shares traded. MD's current last sale is 93.88% of the target price of $19.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.02 at $13.56, with 4,885,088 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.0412 at $2.90, with 3,396,052 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. SWN's current last sale is 96.71% of the target price of $3.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +3.32 at $41.99, with 2,769,660 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Cisco Appoints R. Scott Herren As Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is unchanged at $158.37, with 1,926,330 shares traded. This represents a 17.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $44.98, with 1,707,269 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.29. INTC's current last sale is 81.05% of the target price of $55.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.59 at $288.99, with 1,584,035 shares traded. This represents a 75.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is +1.0647 at $35.66, with 1,524,631 shares traded.NUAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/18/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

