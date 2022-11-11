After Hours Most Active for Nov 11, 2022 : AAPL, INTC, QQQ, VALE, AAXJ, MRO, AMZN, MSFT, BAC, XOM, TECK, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.63 to 11,805.38. The total After hours volume is currently 75,546,278 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.23 at $149.47, with 3,218,825 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $30.44, with 2,808,565 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 101.47% of the target price of $30.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.02 at $287.98, with 2,485,128 shares traded. This represents a 13.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.05 at $15.40, with 2,221,656 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 96.25% of the target price of $16.



iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) is -0.1577 at $63.26, with 2,000,376 shares traded. This represents a 16.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $32.88, with 1,949,729 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.18 at $100.61, with 1,861,033 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.07 at $247.04, with 1,852,581 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $38.41, with 1,531,373 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.08 at $113.87, with 1,248,147 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.21. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) is unchanged at $35.02, with 1,110,640 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.98. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TECK is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $19.04, with 1,042,866 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.58. T's current last sale is 84.62% of the target price of $22.5.

