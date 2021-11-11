After Hours Most Active for Nov 11, 2021 : C, DISCA, DIS, RIDE, AMD, GOLD, KBWB, CAT, NUAN, TLT, PSFE, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.94 to 16,035.41. The total After hours volume is currently 49,124,173 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.02 at $68.89, with 7,524,881 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is +0.6 at $28.83, with 3,808,437 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 72.08% of the target price of $40.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.09 at $162.20, with 2,561,001 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is unchanged at $6.89, with 2,088,964 shares traded. RIDE's current last sale is 137.8% of the target price of $5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.26 at $145.75, with 2,036,843 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is +0.05 at $20.70, with 2,026,400 shares traded. GOLD's current last sale is 76.67% of the target price of $27.



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.1248 at $72.42, with 1,580,400 shares traded. This represents a 66.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) is unchanged at $208.53, with 1,481,730 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.26. CAT's current last sale is 87.62% of the target price of $238.



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is +0.02 at $54.99, with 1,309,208 shares traded.NUAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/18/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is unchanged at $147.98, with 1,268,408 shares traded. This represents a 11.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is +0.04 at $4.28, with 1,125,238 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $19.56, with 767,545 shares traded. F's current last sale is 115.06% of the target price of $17.

