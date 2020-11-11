After Hours Most Active for Nov 11, 2020 : T, FCX, QQQ, ATUS, LYFT, INTC, KO, DISCA, MRO, AAL, XOM, KHC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 16.17 to 11,909.1. The total After hours volume is currently 64,101,959 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.25 at $28.48, with 5,681,412 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. T's current last sale is 83.76% of the target price of $34.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.11 at $19.64, with 3,861,824 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.45 at $290.21, with 3,456,939 shares traded. This represents a 75.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $29.96, with 2,782,428 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATUS is in the "buy range".



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.06 at $36.35, with 2,397,785 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.1 at $46.25, with 1,913,665 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 83.33% of the target price of $55.5.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $53.58, with 1,772,530 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is unchanged at $22.44, with 1,751,290 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 86.31% of the target price of $26.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.0098 at $5.06, with 1,698,518 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.2. MRO's current last sale is 84.34% of the target price of $6.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.0302 at $12.07, with 1,691,868 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 120.7% of the target price of $10.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $36.48, with 1,477,049 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 76% of the target price of $48.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is +0.12 at $31.47, with 1,241,228 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KHC is in the "buy range".

