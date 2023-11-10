After Hours Most Active for Nov 10, 2023 : NEM, CNM, NEE, KVUE, WFC, KMI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.48 to 15,522.64. The total After hours volume is currently 97,898,925 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.06 at $34.26, with 6,440,777 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) is -0.0015 at $31.45, with 5,330,507 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNM is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $55.14, with 2,657,514 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.05 at $19.20, with 1,617,160 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $40.89, with 1,466,890 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.01 at $16.45, with 969,607 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 82.25% of the target price of $20.

