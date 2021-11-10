After Hours Most Active for Nov 10, 2021 : WISH, VGSH, SOFI, MSFT, PROG, OPEN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.94 to 15,981.63. The total After hours volume is currently 88,647,217 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.43 at $5.53, with 8,881,157 shares traded. WISH's current last sale is 92.17% of the target price of $6.



Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) is +0.0176 at $61.17, with 3,352,562 shares traded. This represents a .03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +2.38 at $22.80, with 2,869,452 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "strong buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.3 at $331.10, with 2,774,062 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.28. MSFT's current last sale is 91.97% of the target price of $360.



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is +0.01 at $3.53, with 2,751,535 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 176.5% of the target price of $2.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +3.51 at $23.03, with 2,710,543 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".

