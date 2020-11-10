After Hours Most Active for Nov 10, 2020 : TME, KGC, KO, F, CSCO, AAPL, QQQ, LUMN, BMRG, CMCSA, INTC, TCDA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.6 to 11,633.89. The total After hours volume is currently 92,903,394 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.02 at $14.93, with 4,447,311 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.02 at $7.76, with 4,137,587 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.2 at $53.78, with 3,363,766 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.02 at $8.40, with 3,287,068 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. F's current last sale is 93.33% of the target price of $9.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.0039 at $38.72, with 2,932,855 shares traded.CSCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/12/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 77 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.13 at $116.10, with 2,638,321 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is unchanged at $283.42, with 2,255,452 shares traded. This represents a 71.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CenturyLink, Inc. d/b/a Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $9.79, with 2,225,093 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 97.9% of the target price of $10.



B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (BMRG) is -0.09 at $10.12, with 2,050,200 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMRG is in the "strong buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.0048 at $47.77, with 2,032,836 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $45.47, with 2,012,485 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 81.93% of the target price of $55.5.



Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) is unchanged at $6.61, with 1,884,683 shares traded. TCDA's current last sale is 16.53% of the target price of $40.

