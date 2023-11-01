After Hours Most Active for Nov 1, 2023 : PPL, HST, RTX, ENB, DEN, AMZN, VONG, TFC, AAPL, AES, ACWI, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.37 to 14,675.28. The total After hours volume is currently 90,734,173 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



PPL Corporation (PPL) is unchanged at $24.70, with 4,185,124 shares traded.PPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.44 per share, which represents a 41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is unchanged at $15.60, with 3,624,307 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HST is in the "buy range".



RTX Corporation (RTX) is -0.13 at $82.02, with 2,995,688 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 95.93% of the target price of $85.5.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is +0.05 at $32.45, with 2,835,141 shares traded.ENB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.43 per share, which represents a 51 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Denbury Inc. (DEN) is unchanged at $88.66, with 2,762,872 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.48. DEN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.48 per share, which represents a 190 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.33 at $136.67, with 2,028,828 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is -0.007 at $68.47, with 2,004,585 shares traded. This represents a 28.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is unchanged at $28.49, with 1,996,380 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. TFC's current last sale is 81.4% of the target price of $35.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.14 at $173.83, with 1,962,409 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.39 per share, which represents a 129 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



The AES Corporation (AES) is unchanged at $14.85, with 1,932,826 shares traded.AES is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.52 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is -0.3765 at $90.54, with 1,811,214 shares traded. This represents a 13.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.02 at $34.49, with 1,781,805 shares traded. This represents a 114.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.

