After Hours Most Active for Nov 1, 2022 : SHV, ENB, BFH, AMZN, AMD, ABNB, AAPL, VMBS, BHC, CMA, F, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.05 to 11,270.9. The total After hours volume is currently 86,716,366 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is unchanged at $109.76, with 10,720,480 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is +0.01 at $38.93, with 5,784,962 shares traded.ENB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.5 per share, which represents a 47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) is unchanged at $36.71, with 5,051,791 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $7.04. BFH's current last sale is 62.75% of the target price of $58.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.17 at $96.62, with 4,982,776 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +1.14 at $60.80, with 3,185,381 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is -3.74 at $105.31, with 2,872,840 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. ABNB's current last sale is 75.22% of the target price of $140.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2611 at $150.39, with 2,824,403 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) is -0.0161 at $44.37, with 2,625,837 shares traded. This represents a 2.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is -0.01 at $6.90, with 2,026,965 shares traded.BHC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.92 per share, which represents a 114 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is unchanged at $70.33, with 1,461,380 shares traded. CMA's current last sale is 82.74% of the target price of $85.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.05 at $13.35, with 1,391,254 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. F's current last sale is 89% of the target price of $15.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $37.37, with 1,214,339 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 74.74% of the target price of $50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.