After Hours Most Active for Nov 1, 2021 : IBN, WOLF, CAG, VRT, CHGG, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.65 to 15,908.93. The total After hours volume is currently 58,293,768 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $21.28, with 1,641,705 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +0.07 at $130.79, with 1,395,505 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is unchanged at $32.42, with 1,394,740 shares traded. CAG's current last sale is 90.06% of the target price of $36.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is -0.55 at $25.50, with 1,377,979 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "buy range".



Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is -14.61 at $48.15, with 1,194,401 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHGG is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $40.87, with 1,063,511 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

