After Hours Most Active for May 9, 2024 : ETWO, IAS, SOUN, NEE, DLR, SABR, U, GNW, NU, INTC, XRAY, RUN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.81 to 18,122.27. The total After hours volume is currently 77,630,928 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is unchanged at $4.92, with 7,014,961 shares traded. ETWO's current last sale is 109.33% of the target price of $4.5.



Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is +0.83 at $9.21, with 3,588,345 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IAS is in the "buy range".



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.0007 at $4.75, with 2,782,419 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $74.58, with 2,504,499 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) is unchanged at $143.54, with 2,191,565 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.77. DLR's current last sale is 97.65% of the target price of $147.



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $2.80, with 1,925,265 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SABR is 7.789416; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -1.27 at $22.89, with 1,762,982 shares traded. U's current last sale is 72.67% of the target price of $31.5.



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is unchanged at $6.62, with 1,636,594 shares traded. GNW's current last sale is 94.57% of the target price of $7.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is unchanged at $11.79, with 1,618,130 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $30.10, with 1,570,679 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 75.25% of the target price of $40.



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is unchanged at $28.20, with 1,491,847 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.58. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XRAY is in the "buy range".



Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is -0.0205 at $12.39, with 1,449,966 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RUN is in the "buy range".

