After Hours Most Active for May 9, 2023 : FTCH, GRAB, ABNB, UPST, RIVN, AFRM, ET, TLT, SWN, NI, MRO, TWLO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.44 to 13,192.67. The total After hours volume is currently 75,016,063 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is +0.01 at $4.12, with 3,499,295 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTCH is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.02 at $3.21, with 3,041,927 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GRAB is 9.695689; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is -12.82 at $114.25, with 2,995,421 shares traded. ABNB's current last sale is 79.9% of the target price of $143.



Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is +4.84 at $18.93, with 2,736,608 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for UPST is 9.419233; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.7 at $14.56, with 2,405,105 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Report: Rivian Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 20%; Shares Sink 8.4%



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is -0.04 at $12.26, with 2,058,397 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.02 at $12.48, with 1,540,113 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 73.41% of the target price of $17.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.1 at $103.15, with 1,502,352 shares traded. This represents a 12.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.01 at $4.77, with 1,489,419 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 63.6% of the target price of $7.5.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $28.45, with 1,396,002 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $22.90, with 1,360,734 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is -6.6499 at $49.35, with 1,184,307 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Twilio’s New Risk Factors Caution About Debt and Tax

