After Hours Most Active for May 9, 2022 : INFY, PINS, MGI, BEKE, GOLD, MSFT, QQQ, UPST, IBN, ET, IQ, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.55 to 12,193.27. The total After hours volume is currently 99,417,190 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $19.82, with 4,771,149 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.05 at $21.03, with 4,474,528 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. PINS's current last sale is 66.76% of the target price of $31.5.



Moneygram International, Inc. (MGI) is unchanged at $9.66, with 4,135,169 shares traded. MGI's current last sale is 113.65% of the target price of $8.5.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.02 at $11.35, with 3,877,340 shares traded. BEKE's current last sale is 55.37% of the target price of $20.5.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is -0.01 at $21.48, with 3,591,536 shares traded. GOLD's current last sale is 70.66% of the target price of $30.4.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $264.58, with 3,574,157 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.63 at $297.78, with 3,261,010 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is -32.2 at $44.93, with 3,258,683 shares traded. UPST's current last sale is 29.95% of the target price of $150.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $17.98, with 3,185,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.02 at $10.81, with 2,512,863 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.02 at $2.88, with 2,484,360 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 32% of the target price of $9.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $152.06, with 2,132,417 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

