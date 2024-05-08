News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for May 8, 2024 : CTMX, RKT, HOOD, XOM, INTC, TMCI, GERN, ARM, BAC, ALTM, HLF, T

May 08, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -35.66 to 18,049.35. The total After hours volume is currently 97,525,503 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is +3.84 at $8.03, with 7,131,049 shares traded. CTMX's current last sale is 292% of the target price of $2.75.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is unchanged at $13.88, with 4,421,718 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 126.18% of the target price of $11.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +1.25 at $19.10, with 4,068,886 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. HOOD's current last sale is 106.11% of the target price of $18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $116.15, with 2,570,021 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $30.00, with 2,556,505 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 76.92% of the target price of $39.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) is -0.11 at $4.06, with 2,326,432 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Geron Corporation (GERN) is +0.02 at $3.83, with 2,131,019 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GERN is in the "buy range".

Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is -8.09 at $97.98, with 2,099,609 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARM is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.06 at $37.65, with 1,792,691 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. BAC's current last sale is 96.54% of the target price of $39.

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is unchanged at $4.57, with 1,384,818 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 53.76% of the target price of $8.5.

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) is unchanged at $10.31, with 1,214,426 shares traded. HLF's current last sale is 79.31% of the target price of $13.

AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $17.11, with 1,190,533 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

