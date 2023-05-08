After Hours Most Active for May 8, 2023 : PLTR, LCID, PYPL, QQQ, T, PRVA, PCG, BAC, GOOGL, PFE, NI, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.49 to 13,281.15. The total After hours volume is currently 62,160,043 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +2.18 at $9.92, with 18,116,290 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.56 at $7.15, with 2,652,950 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Lucid Under SEC Investigation; Shares Drop – Report



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -2.62 at $72.90, with 2,467,810 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. Smarter Analyst Reports: Post 65% Decline, What’s Ahead for PayPal Stock?



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.19 at $323.50, with 2,040,839 shares traded. This represents a 27.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $17.12, with 1,979,221 shares traded. T's current last sale is 77.82% of the target price of $22.



Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA) is unchanged at $29.93, with 1,640,174 shares traded. PRVA's current last sale is 76.74% of the target price of $39.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $17.41, with 1,623,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $27.70, with 1,402,783 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. BAC's current last sale is 76.94% of the target price of $36.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.73 at $108.50, with 1,382,775 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.02 at $38.65, with 1,377,835 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 83.12% of the target price of $46.5.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $28.45, with 1,311,827 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $30.78, with 1,311,482 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 100.92% of the target price of $30.5.

