After Hours Most Active for May 8, 2020 : ET, BABA, BMY, INTC, EYE, MSFT, AUY, PE, EVRG, MYL, FOXA, QQQ





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:





Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.03 at $7.67, with 6,811,535 shares traded.ET is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.32 per share, which represents a 37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.46 at $201.65, with 3,464,739 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "strong buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $61.05, with 2,941,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $59.68, with 2,837,757 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. INTC's current last sale is 99.47% of the target price of $60.



National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is -0.09 at $26.32, with 2,629,241 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EYE is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.06 at $184.62, with 2,552,740 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $5.24, with 2,287,803 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is +0.02 at $9.65, with 2,204,435 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PE is in the "buy range".



Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) is unchanged at $57.50, with 2,166,293 shares traded. EVRG's current last sale is 85.82% of the target price of $67.



Mylan N.V. (MYL) is +0.03 at $17.60, with 1,792,087 shares traded.MYL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.88 per share, which represents a 82 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Fox Corporation (FOXA) is unchanged at $26.00, with 1,317,560 shares traded. FOXA's current last sale is 85.25% of the target price of $30.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.12 at $224.98, with 1,079,198 shares traded. This represents a 36.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.

