After-Hours
ET

After Hours Most Active for May 8, 2020 : ET, BABA, BMY, INTC, EYE, MSFT, AUY, PE, EVRG, MYL, FOXA, QQQ

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published
NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.03 at $7.67, with 6,811,535 shares traded.ET is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.32 per share, which represents a 37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.46 at $201.65, with 3,464,739 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "strong buy range".

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $61.05, with 2,941,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $59.68, with 2,837,757 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. INTC's current last sale is 99.47% of the target price of $60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is -0.09 at $26.32, with 2,629,241 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EYE is in the "buy range".

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.06 at $184.62, with 2,552,740 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $5.24, with 2,287,803 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is +0.02 at $9.65, with 2,204,435 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PE is in the "buy range".

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) is unchanged at $57.50, with 2,166,293 shares traded. EVRG's current last sale is 85.82% of the target price of $67.

Mylan N.V. (MYL) is +0.03 at $17.60, with 1,792,087 shares traded.MYL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.88 per share, which represents a 82 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Fox Corporation (FOXA) is unchanged at $26.00, with 1,317,560 shares traded. FOXA's current last sale is 85.25% of the target price of $30.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.12 at $224.98, with 1,079,198 shares traded. This represents a 36.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ET BABA BMY INTC EYE MSFT AUY PE EVRG MYL FOXA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos


    Explore After-Hours

    Explore

    Most Popular