After Hours Most Active for May 7, 2024 : VST, AAON, LYFT, RIVN, AAPL, XOM, INTC, PFE, IQ, IONQ, TAL, PBR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.62 to 18,085.83. The total After hours volume is currently 120,241,052 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vistra Corp. (VST) is -0.39 at $81.35, with 33,508,648 shares traded.VST is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/8/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.62 per share, which represents a -40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AAON, Inc. (AAON) is -0.003 at $78.46, with 7,236,040 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAON is in the "buy range".



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is +0.52 at $17.12, with 5,399,702 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Elastic Continues to Dip Despite Excellent Q2 Results



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.08 at $10.17, with 5,288,985 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Report: Rivian Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 20%; Shares Sink 8.4%



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $182.43, with 4,834,119 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.02 at $116.15, with 4,405,793 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $30.68, with 3,729,396 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 78.67% of the target price of $39.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $27.76, with 3,492,699 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. PFE's current last sale is 82.87% of the target price of $33.5.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.01 at $5.01, with 3,188,037 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IQ is 7.984437; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.12 at $8.75, with 2,540,945 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/8/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.26 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $12.80, with 2,246,740 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $17.01, with 2,151,570 shares traded.PBR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/9/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.84 per share, which represents a 111 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

