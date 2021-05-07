After Hours Most Active for May 7, 2021 : GE, ENLC, MPC, SNOW, TWTR, BAC
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.75 to 13,718.88. The total After hours volume is currently 111,238,964 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:
General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $13.29, with 4,779,614 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. GE's current last sale is 115.57% of the target price of $11.5.
EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) is unchanged at $4.77, with 3,035,978 shares traded. ENLC's current last sale is 95.4% of the target price of $5.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is unchanged at $60.00, with 2,173,496 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +0.11 at $206.15, with 1,824,289 shares traded. SNOW's current last sale is 72.33% of the target price of $285.
Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.05 at $53.84, with 1,710,736 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 82.2% of the target price of $65.5.
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $42.18, with 1,535,186 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
