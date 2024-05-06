After Hours Most Active for May 6, 2024 : PLTR, CMCSA, PFE, XOM, DOCN, BZ, CSCO, IONQ, HIMS, AMZN, LCID, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.01 to 18,078.56. The total After hours volume is currently 90,364,640 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -2.21 at $23.00, with 21,353,805 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $38.49, with 8,311,130 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.05 at $28.21, with 5,038,934 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. PFE's current last sale is 84.21% of the target price of $33.5.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.13 at $116.88, with 3,598,390 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) is unchanged at $34.85, with 3,317,914 shares traded.DOCN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/10/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.18 per share, which represents a percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) is unchanged at $20.26, with 2,898,234 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BZ is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $47.11, with 2,717,912 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 88.89% of the target price of $53.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.06 at $9.22, with 2,514,604 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/8/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.26 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +1.33 at $12.98, with 2,430,165 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HIMS is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.31 at $188.39, with 2,188,275 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.2 at $2.85, with 2,096,776 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Lucid Under SEC Investigation; Shares Drop – Report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.01 at $413.55, with 1,956,732 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.