After Hours Most Active for May 6, 2022 : MRO, CHNG, QQQ, PACB, PBR, CAN, AAPL, PFG, ZTO, MO, UBER, BKD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -34.5 to 12,659.04. The total After hours volume is currently 94,675,692 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $28.15, with 5,405,372 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is unchanged at $23.47, with 3,953,118 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 91.15% of the target price of $25.75.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.87 at $308.38, with 3,243,353 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is unchanged at $6.12, with 2,613,305 shares traded. PACB's current last sale is 32.21% of the target price of $19.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $14.08, with 2,567,149 shares traded.PBR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/13/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.08 per share, which represents a 3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -0.19 at $3.91, with 2,387,788 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAN is in the "strong buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.51 at $156.77, with 2,347,097 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) is unchanged at $70.26, with 2,298,178 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PFG is 9.841012; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is unchanged at $25.53, with 2,223,088 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZTO is in the "buy range".

Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $56.57, with 2,210,259 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. MO's current last sale is 99.25% of the target price of $57.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.09 at $25.98, with 1,839,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is unchanged at $6.08, with 1,728,844 shares traded. BKD's current last sale is 76% of the target price of $8.

