After Hours Most Active for May 6, 2021 : RCM, ITUB, TBBK, TLT, PBR, ABEV, LLNW, INTC, OCUL, PRSP, XOM, PAGS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.12 to 13,604.61. The total After hours volume is currently 105,292,208 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is unchanged at $24.50, with 14,370,282 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RCM is in the "buy range".



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.02 at $5.15, with 6,467,333 shares traded. ITUB's current last sale is 85.83% of the target price of $6.



The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) is unchanged at $24.17, with 6,076,119 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TBBK is in the "strong buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.12 at $139.80, with 6,006,962 shares traded. This represents a 4.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.01 at $8.75, with 4,853,075 shares traded.PBR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/13/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.26 per share, which represents a -10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.02 at $3.10, with 4,384,157 shares traded. Seeking Alpha Reports: 27 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive WallStar Stocks Declared To August 2019



Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) is +0.02 at $3.02, with 3,367,240 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. LLNW's current last sale is 60.4% of the target price of $5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $57.15, with 2,767,601 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 85.3% of the target price of $67.



Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) is unchanged at $15.87, with 2,290,207 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for OCUL is 8.052565; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) is unchanged at $29.34, with 2,235,878 shares traded. PRSP's current last sale is 106.02% of the target price of $27.675.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.01 at $61.54, with 1,829,832 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.95. XOM's current last sale is 111.89% of the target price of $55.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is unchanged at $42.02, with 1,631,229 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAGS is in the "buy range".

