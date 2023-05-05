After Hours Most Active for May 5, 2023 : AAPL, QQQ, MSFT, FOLD, AMZN, TSLA, CCL, MS, NI, RRC, EQT, SLCA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.66 to 13,251.47. The total After hours volume is currently 83,646,329 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.13 at $173.44, with 3,557,335 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.15 at $322.74, with 3,171,518 shares traded. This represents a 26.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.21 at $310.86, with 2,166,529 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.55. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is +0.025 at $12.15, with 2,079,520 shares traded.FOLD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/10/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.13 per share, which represents a -30 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.195 at $105.46, with 1,969,683 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.09 at $169.97, with 1,846,324 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 84.99% of the target price of $200.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is unchanged at $10.01, with 1,301,261 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 91% of the target price of $11.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is unchanged at $84.88, with 1,165,204 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $28.54, with 1,165,040 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".



Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is -0.2 at $25.10, with 1,080,308 shares traded. RRC's current last sale is 77.23% of the target price of $32.5.



EQT Corporation (EQT) is +0.02 at $32.37, with 1,046,772 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".



U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) is unchanged at $12.48, with 1,000,852 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLCA is in the "buy range".

