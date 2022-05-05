After Hours Most Active for May 5, 2022 : QQQ, COTY, AAPL, TQQQ, SQ, BCRX, PYPL, TLT, PFE, CCO, FUBO, TTE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 41.18 to 12,891.73. The total After hours volume is currently 69,628,676 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.96 at $313.96, with 9,140,254 shares traded. This represents a 1.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $7.42, with 3,673,353 shares traded.COTY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.58 at $157.35, with 2,280,967 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.29 at $36.15, with 1,831,432 shares traded. This represents a 2.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is +2.58 at $98.13, with 1,779,405 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is unchanged at $9.78, with 1,740,502 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BCRX is in the "buy range".



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.27 at $85.70, with 1,723,156 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.33 at $115.70, with 1,568,437 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.09 at $48.54, with 1,069,078 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) is unchanged at $2.48, with 884,105 shares traded.CCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.15 per share, which represents a -42 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is -0.26 at $3.86, with 844,527 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is +0.25 at $52.74, with 766,534 shares traded. TTE's current last sale is 78.72% of the target price of $67.

