After Hours Most Active for May 5, 2021 : VST, GE, VICI, CNP^B, RKT, DBX, CNP, AAPL, DOYU, QQQ, NLOK, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.45 to 13,515.82. The total After hours volume is currently 83,440,475 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vistra Corp. (VST) is -0.5 at $15.76, with 3,332,934 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VST is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.005 at $13.21, with 2,915,177 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. GE's current last sale is 114.83% of the target price of $11.5.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $31.21, with 2,511,078 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP^B) is -0.0254 at $44.50, with 2,505,700 shares traded.



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -2.45 at $20.35, with 2,225,197 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: RocketMortgage.com Launches National Mortgage Broker Directory, Enabling Consumers to Easily Find a Broker in their Hometown



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is unchanged at $24.86, with 2,216,774 shares traded.DBX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $24.28, with 1,976,717 shares traded.CNP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.5 per share, which represents a 50 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.01 at $128.09, with 1,803,208 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is unchanged at $8.50, with 1,591,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DOYU is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.03 at $329.00, with 1,575,193 shares traded. This represents a 52.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is +0.13 at $21.37, with 1,465,919 shares traded.NLOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.34 per share, which represents a 23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $246.47, with 1,461,989 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.9. MSFT's current last sale is 84.99% of the target price of $290.

