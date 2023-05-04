After Hours Most Active for May 4, 2023 : PK, AAPL, CVNA, BABA, LYFT, KVUE, INTC, PSCE, VZ, BAC, MSFT, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.22 to 12,980.26. The total After hours volume is currently 84,452,383 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is +0.49 at $13.09, with 9,048,960 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. PK's current last sale is 87.27% of the target price of $15.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.51 at $166.30, with 7,643,715 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +0.98 at $8.18, with 3,158,461 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 81.8% of the target price of $10.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.26 at $82.23, with 3,132,993 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 57.1% of the target price of $144.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -1.1019 at $9.59, with 2,947,399 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Elastic Continues to Dip Despite Excellent Q2 Results



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.42 at $26.48, with 2,241,564 shares traded.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $31.24, with 2,123,478 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 102.43% of the target price of $30.5.



Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE) is +0.0046 at $8.55, with 1,900,000 shares traded. This represents a 12.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $37.35, with 1,818,200 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 87.88% of the target price of $42.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $26.98, with 1,635,523 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. BAC's current last sale is 74.94% of the target price of $36.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.01 at $305.40, with 1,285,545 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.099 at $103.90, with 1,185,890 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

