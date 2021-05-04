After Hours Most Active for May 4, 2021 : VIPS, IQ, IUSB, AAPL, GNW, IBN, F, GSK, SKLZ, QQQ, IGIB, HIMX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.11 to 13,542.56. The total After hours volume is currently 118,185,857 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +0.38 at $29.31, with 6,076,078 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.02 at $14.63, with 5,924,909 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.31. IQ's current last sale is 65.61% of the target price of $22.3.



iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is +0.0114 at $53.11, with 4,123,866 shares traded. This represents a 1.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.12 at $127.73, with 3,856,555 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is unchanged at $4.29, with 3,381,521 shares traded.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $15.96, with 3,070,004 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $11.40, with 2,327,496 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is +0.03 at $37.53, with 2,300,828 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 82.48% of the target price of $45.5.



Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is +0.39 at $17.35, with 2,129,848 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Play Mechanix Partners with Skillz to Bring Mobile Competition to Legendary First-Person Shooter Big Buck Hunter



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.34 at $329.80, with 1,762,816 shares traded. This represents a 56.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is -0.0088 at $59.68, with 1,714,351 shares traded. This represents a 4.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) is unchanged at $13.20, with 1,625,573 shares traded.HIMX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.38 per share, which represents a 2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

