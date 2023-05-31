After Hours Most Active for May 31, 2023 : GRAB, CSCO, KO, MPW, ELAN, T, NWL, AAPL, CMCSA, INTC, VZ, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.32 to 14,245.77. The total After hours volume is currently 447,642,808 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $2.98, with 17,899,451 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GRAB is 7.466597; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $49.67, with 17,035,051 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.95. CSCO's current last sale is 91.14% of the target price of $54.5.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.06 at $59.72, with 16,500,273 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is -0.02 at $8.23, with 14,612,015 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 68.58% of the target price of $12.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is +0.01 at $8.16, with 13,801,006 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. ELAN's current last sale is 62.77% of the target price of $13.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $15.73, with 12,536,635 shares traded. T's current last sale is 71.5% of the target price of $22.



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is unchanged at $8.31, with 12,115,526 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.15 at $177.40, with 11,306,587 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.09 at $39.44, with 10,973,652 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0097 at $31.43, with 10,115,661 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 103.05% of the target price of $30.5.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.01 at $35.64, with 9,922,406 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 83.86% of the target price of $42.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $7.53, with 9,714,127 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 57.92% of the target price of $13.

