After Hours Most Active for May 31, 2022 : CSCO, MRO, T, BAC, KO, WBD, KMI, PFE, AGNC, AAPL, APA, CSX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .84 to 12,642.94. The total After hours volume is currently 408,352,376 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $45.05, with 21,767,647 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 86.63% of the target price of $52.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $31.43, with 16,637,402 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.28. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $21.26, with 14,638,683 shares traded. T's current last sale is 86.78% of the target price of $24.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.0388 at $37.24, with 14,435,676 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $63.38, with 12,864,566 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.05 at $18.50, with 12,309,583 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 51.39% of the target price of $36.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.05 at $19.74, with 11,992,176 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 98.7% of the target price of $20.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $53.04, with 10,753,162 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is unchanged at $12.23, with 10,675,324 shares traded. AGNC's current last sale is 94.08% of the target price of $13.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.23 at $149.07, with 9,915,624 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



APA Corporation (APA) is +0.19 at $47.20, with 9,110,694 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APA is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $31.79, with 7,838,113 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 79.48% of the target price of $40.

