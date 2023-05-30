After Hours Most Active for May 30, 2023 : OPEN, NVDA, YMM, DXCM, BRMK, PLTR, AMZN, AAPL, MU, SCHW, KO, ZTO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.83 to 14,356.82. The total After hours volume is currently 79,772,468 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.01 at $2.47, with 6,026,785 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 123.44% of the target price of $2.001.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.1799 at $402.29, with 2,624,716 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is unchanged at $5.80, with 2,593,942 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YMM is in the "buy range".



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is +0.24 at $113.80, with 2,405,287 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DXCM is in the "buy range".



Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is +0.01 at $4.83, with 2,265,461 shares traded. BRMK's current last sale is 96.6% of the target price of $5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.01 at $14.70, with 2,189,325 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.24 at $121.90, with 2,123,879 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $177.26, with 1,943,123 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.03 at $71.72, with 1,899,334 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.02 at $53.86, with 1,796,101 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.01 at $59.77, with 1,444,598 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is -0.015 at $25.21, with 1,382,445 shares traded. ZTO's current last sale is 70.03% of the target price of $36.

