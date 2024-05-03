After Hours Most Active for May 3, 2024 : PFE, AAPL, CMCSA, RTX, DT, XOM, IAC, CSCO, VSTS, F, CTSH, GOOGL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.26 to 17,899.06. The total After hours volume is currently 95,012,503 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0099 at $27.80, with 12,403,900 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. PFE's current last sale is 85.54% of the target price of $32.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.57 at $183.95, with 8,376,694 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.315 at $38.36, with 7,097,124 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



RTX Corporation (RTX) is +0.0112 at $101.41, with 7,044,929 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 96.58% of the target price of $105.



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) is +0.015 at $45.79, with 5,258,216 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DT is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.062 at $116.06, with 5,164,964 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



IAC Inc. (IAC) is +0.03 at $55.09, with 3,564,988 shares traded.IAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.14 per share, which represents a -206 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $47.12, with 3,043,053 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 88.91% of the target price of $53.



Vestis Corporation (VSTS) is unchanged at $9.41, with 2,920,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VSTS is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0001 at $12.43, with 2,724,342 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.45. F's current last sale is 95.61% of the target price of $13.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is unchanged at $66.25, with 2,068,455 shares traded. CTSH's current last sale is 86.04% of the target price of $77.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $167.24, with 1,901,485 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

