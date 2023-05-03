After Hours Most Active for May 3, 2023 : STAG, AXON, FTI, AAPL, VCSH, JD, PFE, CHGG, VZ, TQQQ, QQQ, EQT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.06 to 13,039.27. The total After hours volume is currently 74,856,718 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) is -0.1 at $34.90, with 11,719,722 shares traded. STAG's current last sale is 96.94% of the target price of $36.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) is -0.58 at $220.30, with 8,679,786 shares traded.AXON is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.03 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is unchanged at $12.82, with 3,112,883 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTI is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $167.41, with 2,963,644 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.44 per share, which represents a 152 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is +0.015 at $76.47, with 1,983,830 shares traded. This represents a 4.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is unchanged at $34.68, with 1,964,375 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $38.45, with 1,519,199 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 81.81% of the target price of $47.



Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is +0.02 at $10.19, with 1,453,460 shares traded. CHGG's current last sale is 50.95% of the target price of $20.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $37.98, with 1,412,254 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 89.36% of the target price of $42.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.11 at $26.99, with 1,357,234 shares traded. This represents a 67.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.49 at $317.78, with 1,338,350 shares traded. This represents a 24.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



EQT Corporation (EQT) is unchanged at $31.50, with 1,247,401 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".

