After Hours Most Active for May 3, 2022 : CG, AMD, PYPL, PFE, MSFT, CHNG, TLT, TAL, CARR, SU, NI, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 22.88 to 13,112.78. The total After hours volume is currently 117,446,431 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $38.61, with 7,603,527 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CG is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +3.77 at $94.90, with 5,177,643 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.04 at $90.75, with 3,030,191 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.06 at $49.35, with 2,849,646 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Pfizer Rewards Shareholders With 2.6% Dividend Hike



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.2199 at $282.00, with 2,760,977 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is unchanged at $23.76, with 2,457,124 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 92.27% of the target price of $25.75.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.21 at $118.18, with 2,333,334 shares traded. This represents a 1.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $3.75, with 2,157,161 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 66.37% of the target price of $5.65.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is unchanged at $38.38, with 1,915,807 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. CARR's current last sale is 69.78% of the target price of $55.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is -0.09 at $36.98, with 1,860,782 shares traded.SU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.31 per share, which represents a 39 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $28.96, with 1,695,243 shares traded.NI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 77 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $63.08, with 1,553,341 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.