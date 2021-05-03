After Hours Most Active for May 3, 2021 : ITUB, PBR, VIAC, GNW, GE, LEVI, PCG, AAPL, FISV, HST, ZNGA, USMC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.76 to 13,792.96. The total After hours volume is currently 63,196,234 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.01 at $5.08, with 6,348,957 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Itaú Unibanco: 4Q20 results and conference calls



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.03 at $8.45, with 5,992,182 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 75.78% of the target price of $11.15.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.06 at $39.60, with 3,755,834 shares traded.VIAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.2 per share, which represents a 113 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is -0.01 at $4.37, with 3,354,980 shares traded.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.05 at $13.40, with 3,328,824 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. GE's current last sale is 116.52% of the target price of $11.5.



Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) is +0.13 at $30.61, with 3,002,899 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LEVI is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $11.43, with 2,626,386 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 80.21% of the target price of $14.25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $132.44, with 2,454,929 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) is -0.77 at $119.30, with 1,853,407 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FISV is in the "buy range".



Host Hotels (HST) is -0.001 at $18.07, with 1,541,440 shares traded.HST is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.15 per share, which represents a 23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.03 at $10.60, with 1,512,480 shares traded.ZNGA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a -1 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is -0.02 at $38.61, with 1,200,000 shares traded. This represents a 37.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.

